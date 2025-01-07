Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A unique shop in the Derbyshire Dales which sells collectible ghost figurines is holding a spook-tacular reopening event this weekend after its first year proved such a success that it had to expand into new premises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owners of the Matlock Ghost Emporium will open the doors to their new unit at the 19th century Via Gellia Mill, between Cromford and Bonsall, from 11am on Sunday, January 12, with the promise of some hauntingly good special offers and spine-tingling stories.

Peter Spencer, who launched the business in 2023 with partner Katie Brougham, said: “We were blown away by the reception we got during our first full year in the shop, to the point where we’ve had to move into a unit that’s double the size just to accommodate the number of people coming to see us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re still on the same floor of the building but we’ve invested a considerable amount of money to really do the new unit up and give customers more of an experience. It’s not just a shop where you walk in, buy something and leave. It’s an experience and more space will make a massive difference.”

The Matlock Ghost Emporium is relocating to bigger premises to accommodate the customers flocking to Via Gellia Mill near Cromford. (Photo: Contributed)

The couple set up the enterprise after both felt it was time for a career change. Peter worked for many years as a graphic designer, while Katie was a teaching assistant at Holbrook School for Autism.

They combined those skills with their mutual love of the paranormal to create an ever-changing range of 3D-printed, hand-painted ghosts complete with backstories which often draw on Derbyshire history.

The shop is also home to intriguing interactive machines, including one which transfers the character of a ghost from the spectral plain to the figurine, so that it can be taken away to haunt a new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter said: “That’s mostly for kids but adults seem to love it too.”

Graphic designer Peter Spencer established the business with his partner Katie Brougham. (Photo: Contributed)

The emporium is well-placed to tap into passing trade from the Peak District and Matlock Bath, and has welcomed customers from as far away as New Zealand over the past 12 months.

Many are attracted by the history of the 18th century mill too. Built by pioneering textile industrialist Sir Richard Arkwright, it has been the backdrop to plenty of chilling episodes.

Peter said: “Back in the day it would have been a very busy place with lots of deaths. People have seen ghosts here, walking down the halls, opening doors. Quite often you catch sign of people walking past the door when there’s nobody else in the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With Bonsall just up the road and 800 years of lead mining beneath it, this is quite a spooky place. If anyone wants to look around the mill and hear a ghost story, I’ll happily tell them a tale or two.”

The shop as it looked in its previous unit at the mill. (Photo: Contributed)

The business also stocks ghostly curiosities and gifts like Ouija boards, and with more room to grow now Pete and Katie will be hosting ghost-painting workshops and delivering their first commission for a bespoke package of wedding decorations.

Peter said: “We’re always looking for new ways to keep people interested. We run a lot of mystery puzzles on social media where you can win prizes and access hidden parts of our website and different ghosts.

“We’re launching two new ranges for the reopening – the Cutie Patootie and Baggley Ghosts – and everyone who comes on Sunday will get a free, exclusive three-centimetre model which we don’t sell normally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop’s regular opening hours are Wednesday to Sunday, 11am to 5pm. To learn more, visit matlockghostemporium.com or find it on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

The business sells an ever-changing range of collectible characters. (Photo: Contributed)

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.