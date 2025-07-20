Consumer expert shares her tips for avoiding rip-off airport parking charges

A travel expert has shared her advice on avoiding excessive airport car parking charges this Summer.

As a former British Airways stewardess, Jane Hawkes knows better than most how to avoid being trapped into paying unforeseen fees when travelling.

Jane now runs the Lady Janey consumer advice website where she shares her experiences and cost-cutting tips.

She decided to share her tips after research from the RAC found that 11 out of 20 UK airports have put up parking rates since last July.

It found that Gatwick, Bristol, Leeds Bradford, Southampton and Stansted airports are charging £7 to park for a matter of minutes.

The report also found that, in contrast, 9 out of 10 of the busiest airports in the EU do not charge fees to drop off passengers.

She said: “Parking charges at airports are already sky high compared to other countries and now we have airports started to charge extraordinary fees simply for dropping off friends and family,

“Assuming it takes five minutes to unload and say goodbye at drop-off points, the £7 charge equates to an incredible £84 per hour for parking.

“With the economy stagnating and the cost of living still rising, many people will be keen to avoid unnecessary charges while looking forward to a hard-earned break, but there many things you can do to dodge price-gouging like this.”

Here, she gives her advice of avoiding unnecessary charges:

Pre-book parking - buying a parking package in advance can save you time and money. These can include lounge reservations, airport hotels, transfers, and even car hire. Checking out what’s available could save you a bundle.

Sign-up to mailing lists - you will get offers that will include cheaper parking and discount codes for your chosen airport.

Book early - this is the best advice for maximum savings, and for non-refundable or amendable booking options which are usually the cheapest.

Get a taxi - this makes the most sense if you are travelling as a group.

Compare prices - take a look at price comparison sites such as holidayextras.co.uk or airport-parking-shop.co.uk to find a range of options to suit your budget.

Types of car parks - consider using the cheaper long stay car parks and get a free shuttle bus to the terminals.

Choose your airport - look at a different airport to fly from, one which charges a lesser fee or no fee, such as London City Airport, or Newquay which still offers 10 minutes of free parking in its West Car Park.

Find a “hold” location - if collecting passengers check to see if there is a safe location nearby where you can “hold” until closer to drop off time. If dropping off, say any farewells before you do so to save time (and money on any applicable charges).