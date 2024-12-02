Chesterfield Body Shop marks 30th anniversary with special Christmas offer

Staff at the Chesterfield branch of the Body Shop are feeling extra wistful this Christmas as they reflect on the store’s 30th anniversary at the end of a year when their future hung in the balance – and they are inviting customers to join the celebrations with a free gift offer throughout the month.

The shop, on Irongate in the Shambles, first opened its doors in 1994 during a wave of expansion for the cosmetics company and though its fortunes have ebbed and flowed with the high street economy it will endure into 2025 on the strength of customer loyalty.

Hannah Richardson, who joined the staff 23 years ago and rose to become the shop’s fourth manager, said: “It’s a real milestone. We nearly didn’t make it. The company went into administration in February, so this is a massive cause for celebration.

“We have so many regular customers. That’s why we’re still here. I love the company, love what we sell and believe in my team and what we do, but more than that it feels like we’re serving the community.”

Manager Hannah Richardson, left, and colleague Nicola Clark are celebrating the Body Shop's 30th anniversary in Chesterfield. (Photo: Contributed)

While the market for personal care products has transformed just as much as the high street over the last three decades, Hannah knows the key ingredient of the shop’s longevity is not stacked on its shelves.

She said: “It’s about service. You’re only as good as the customer’s last experience. That’s how fragile retail can be. People can go online, or find other alternatives.

“You have to give them a reason to get on the bus or in the car, come into town and shop. If you look after somebody, they’ll look after you.

“Other than that, the core values of the business haven’t changed at all. Since it was founded it’s all been 100% against animal testing, and vegetarian. The stock may have changed but the principals haven’t.”

How the premises looked before the Body Shop moved in. (Photo: Contributed)

Some of those bygone products can be seen in a series of photos from the shop’s early days, taken by a former manager and shared with the Derbyshire Times, which may give a blast of nostalgia to anyone who remembers the scent of the Dewberry and Ananya lines.

Hannah said: “We still get asked for those, and things like bath pearls and animal soaps. We’d love to bring them back, but other favourites are still here like the Vitamin E and White Musk ranges.”

The shop’s archive of photos will be on display throughout December, accompanied by an assortment of tempting seasonal offers and a little extra thrown in to sweeten the deal.

Hannah said: “The team would love it if you would join them to help celebrate. Come in store for a trip down memory lane and if you spend £15 or more with us in December we will be giving out little party bags as a big thank you for your continued support and loyalty over the years.

How the shop's shelves looked in 1994. (Photo: Contributed)

“Just simply say 'Happy 30th Birthday' on entering the store and we'll know the reason for your visit. We look forward to seeing you all.”

