The Body Shop has recently been bought by the Aurea Consortium whose chief executive is Charles Denton.

Store manager Hannah Richardson, who leads a long-serving team of four at the Chesterfield outlet, said: "The news couldn't have come at a better time. Coinciding with our 30th birthday this December is cause for extra celebration.”

Hannah, Nicola Clark, Catherine Laney and Stacie Baker said: “Receiving the news that our future was secure meant so much. We’ve been lucky to have the support of our wonderful customers and wanted to let them know that because of their collective loyalty to their local store over the years, we are here to stay.”

The Body Shop opened its doors in Chesterfield in 1994 and have been welcoming customers to their shop on Irongate ever since.

Nicola said: “Our products offer something for everybody. Our customers know they will always get advice but also a genuinely warm welcome followed up with a good chat.”

The Body Shop offers skincare, make-up, body and haircare ranges all with ethical, sustainable, fair trade and cruelty-free credentials.

