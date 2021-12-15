Celebrate the season in style - Derbyshire’s boutique fashion collection

There’s something so personal and elegant about boutique shopping. I feel like I’ve been let into a beautiful little secret when I discover a goodie and there’s always a trinket or treasure to be found.
Here’s a round-up of my favourite finds from across Derbyshire. ..
1. Dava – Chesterfield
This is where Derbyshire’s trendy crowd shop. Think woollen body cons, chic clubwear, prom gowns, fashionable coats, accessories and more. The shop itself is very cool and I could spend hours trying all their clothes on. I go in with ‘princess’ in mind and leave feeling somewhat queen like. A wool dress is approx. £50
Visit: 195 Chatsworth Road S40 2BA Chesterfield. Tel: 01246 279944
Photo: Submitted
2. Peak Boutique – Matlock
This gorgeous little women’s fashion boutique is located directly on Matlock’s Crown Square and stocks a stunning selection of clothes, handbags, and accessories. Think pastels, warm winter colours, soft fabrics, and chic woolly jumpers. I picked up a unique pastel pink jump suit and I’ve been complemented on it often.
Visit: 14 Crown Square DE4 3AT Matlock. Tel: 07779 258811
Photo: Submittwd
3. Submitted
If you visit Matlock, you must pay Bow Boutique on the other side of the square a visit. It is seasonal style for the home – at its finest. If this was a food shop, I’d say ‘do not go in hungry’. This is my happy place.
Visit: 8 Causeway Lane, Matlock, DE4 3AR, Tel: 01629 580239
Photo: Bow Boutique - Matlock
4. Frocks & Frippery – Melbourne
Imagine raiding the wardrobes of Derbyshire’s best dressed women… That is pretty much what Frocks and Frippery is. It’s a reseller of high quality, fashionable and classic clothing and everything is in pristine condition – perfect for somebody like me who likes to dress more of a classic style than high fashion (when not in joggers and jumpers that is). Pencil skirts, dresses, evening frocks, vintage coats and more can be found on the racks and there will be no two things the same.
Visit: 52-54 High Street DE73 8GJ, Tel: 07543 576837
Photo: Submitted