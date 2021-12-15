Celebrate the season in style - Derbyshire’s boutique fashion collection

4. Frocks & Frippery – Melbourne

Imagine raiding the wardrobes of Derbyshire’s best dressed women… That is pretty much what Frocks and Frippery is. It’s a reseller of high quality, fashionable and classic clothing and everything is in pristine condition – perfect for somebody like me who likes to dress more of a classic style than high fashion (when not in joggers and jumpers that is). Pencil skirts, dresses, evening frocks, vintage coats and more can be found on the racks and there will be no two things the same. Visit: 52-54 High Street DE73 8GJ, Tel: 07543 576837

Photo: Submitted