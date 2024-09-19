Boost for Chesterfield shoppers as high street Primark store set to roll out new click and collect service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Primark is preparing to introduce a new click and collect service at its Chesterfield store – making life easier for shoppers ahead of the Christmas period.

Primark will expand click & collect to 54 more stores in Great Britain before the end of this year, including its Chesterfield location, as the retailer marks its 50th year on the Great British high street.

The service will start to roll out at the new stores from Autumn onwards, meaning click & collect will be available to shoppers in over half of its stores nationwide before Christmas.

Kari Rodgers, UK Retail Director at Primark, said: “It’s been fifty years since we first opened our doors in Derby to bring affordable fashion to the British high street, and expanding click & collect is another way we are giving people more reasons to visit their local high street and Primark.

Primark lovers will be able to use a click & collect service at their Chesterfield store in the coming weeks.

“We know our customers love its convenience and the opportunity to access our wider ranges typically only found in larger stores. We’re thrilled to reveal the new stores to offer the service and extend access to our ranges even further before the busy Christmas shopping period begins.”

Alongside the reveal of the next wave of stores, the range available on the service has been expanded to now include menswear and homeware, alongside women’s and kidswear – with the new ranges available now to those 57 stores already offering the click & collect service.

The full list of the next 54 stores that will offer click & collect this year includes:

Banbury, Banbury Gateway

Barnsley, The Alhambra Shopping Centre

Birmingham Fort Parkway, The Fort Shopping Centre

Birmingham, 38 High Street

Bracknell, The Lexicon

Bradford, The Broadway

Burton On Trent, Coopers Square Shopping Centre

Camberley, 35 - 41 Park Street

Cambridge, 62-74 Burleigh St

Chesterfield, 9-13 Market Place

Colchester, Lion Walk Shopping Centre

Corby, 1A Willow Place

Coventry, Broadgate

Derby, 28-31 Cornmarket

Doncaster, 1-7 Market Place

Grimsby, Freshney Place Shopping Centre

Hanley, 2 - 10 Lamb Street

Harlow, 28 Broad Walk

Hemel Hempstead, 260 Marlowes

Hereford, 9 - 11 Widemarsh Street

High Wycombe

Leeds – Trinity, Albion Street

Leeds - White Rose, White Rose Shopping Centre

Leicester - Fosse Park, Fosse Park Shopping Centre

Leicester, Haymarket Shopping Centre

Lincoln, 216 - 219 High Street

Loughborough, 39 - 40 Market Place

Luton, 48 - 52 George Street

Mansfield, Four Seasons Shopping Centre

Merryhill, Intu Shopping Centre

Milton Keynes Centre, 116 Silbury Arcade

Milton Keynes Shopping Park, MK1 Shopping Park

Northampton, Grosvenor Shopping Centre

Norwich, 5-9 Haymarket

Nottingham, 6 - 12 Long Row

Oxford, The Westgate

Peterborough, Queensgate Shopping Centre

Reading, 116-118 Broad St

Redditch, Kingfisher Shopping Centre

Rotherham, Parkgate Shopping Centre

Rushden, Rushden Lakes Retail Park

Shrewsbury, Darwin Shopping Centre

Stafford, Riverside

Stevenage, 6 - 8 Town Square

Tamworth, Ventura Retail Park

Telford, The Telford Centre

Wakefield, The Ridings Shopping Centre

Walsall, 1-7 Digbeth

West Bromwich, 30 New Square

Woking, The Peacocks Centre

Wolverhampton, 4 Wulfrun Square

Worcester, Crown Gate Shopping Centre

York – Coppergate, Coppergate Shopping Centre

York – Monks Cross, Monks Cross Shopping Park

While customers wait for the next stores to officially launch the service, everyone can browse the full range of products on the Primark websiteand check the availability of their favourite products using the stock checker before heading to their local store. To keep up with the latest Primark news, including where Click & Collect is already available and which locations it’s coming to next, visit the Primark website here.

This month Primark marks 50 years on the Great British High Street, following the opening of its first location in Derby back in September 1974. This news comes as the retailer is set to invest over £100m in its UK stores this year.