Boost for Chesterfield shoppers as high street Primark store set to roll out new click and collect service
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Primark will expand click & collect to 54 more stores in Great Britain before the end of this year, including its Chesterfield location, as the retailer marks its 50th year on the Great British high street.
The service will start to roll out at the new stores from Autumn onwards, meaning click & collect will be available to shoppers in over half of its stores nationwide before Christmas.
Kari Rodgers, UK Retail Director at Primark, said: “It’s been fifty years since we first opened our doors in Derby to bring affordable fashion to the British high street, and expanding click & collect is another way we are giving people more reasons to visit their local high street and Primark.
“We know our customers love its convenience and the opportunity to access our wider ranges typically only found in larger stores. We’re thrilled to reveal the new stores to offer the service and extend access to our ranges even further before the busy Christmas shopping period begins.”
Alongside the reveal of the next wave of stores, the range available on the service has been expanded to now include menswear and homeware, alongside women’s and kidswear – with the new ranges available now to those 57 stores already offering the click & collect service.
The full list of the next 54 stores that will offer click & collect this year includes:
Banbury, Banbury Gateway
Barnsley, The Alhambra Shopping Centre
Birmingham Fort Parkway, The Fort Shopping Centre
Birmingham, 38 High Street
Bracknell, The Lexicon
Bradford, The Broadway
Burton On Trent, Coopers Square Shopping Centre
Camberley, 35 - 41 Park Street
Cambridge, 62-74 Burleigh St
Chesterfield, 9-13 Market Place
Colchester, Lion Walk Shopping Centre
Corby, 1A Willow Place
Coventry, Broadgate
Derby, 28-31 Cornmarket
Doncaster, 1-7 Market Place
Grimsby, Freshney Place Shopping Centre
Hanley, 2 - 10 Lamb Street
Harlow, 28 Broad Walk
Hemel Hempstead, 260 Marlowes
Hereford, 9 - 11 Widemarsh Street
High Wycombe
Leeds – Trinity, Albion Street
Leeds - White Rose, White Rose Shopping Centre
Leicester - Fosse Park, Fosse Park Shopping Centre
Leicester, Haymarket Shopping Centre
Lincoln, 216 - 219 High Street
Loughborough, 39 - 40 Market Place
Luton, 48 - 52 George Street
Mansfield, Four Seasons Shopping Centre
Merryhill, Intu Shopping Centre
Milton Keynes Centre, 116 Silbury Arcade
Milton Keynes Shopping Park, MK1 Shopping Park
Northampton, Grosvenor Shopping Centre
Norwich, 5-9 Haymarket
Nottingham, 6 - 12 Long Row
Oxford, The Westgate
Peterborough, Queensgate Shopping Centre
Reading, 116-118 Broad St
Redditch, Kingfisher Shopping Centre
Rotherham, Parkgate Shopping Centre
Rushden, Rushden Lakes Retail Park
Shrewsbury, Darwin Shopping Centre
Stafford, Riverside
Stevenage, 6 - 8 Town Square
Tamworth, Ventura Retail Park
Telford, The Telford Centre
Wakefield, The Ridings Shopping Centre
Walsall, 1-7 Digbeth
West Bromwich, 30 New Square
Woking, The Peacocks Centre
Wolverhampton, 4 Wulfrun Square
Worcester, Crown Gate Shopping Centre
York – Coppergate, Coppergate Shopping Centre
York – Monks Cross, Monks Cross Shopping Park
While customers wait for the next stores to officially launch the service, everyone can browse the full range of products on the Primark websiteand check the availability of their favourite products using the stock checker before heading to their local store. To keep up with the latest Primark news, including where Click & Collect is already available and which locations it’s coming to next, visit the Primark website here.
This month Primark marks 50 years on the Great British High Street, following the opening of its first location in Derby back in September 1974. This news comes as the retailer is set to invest over £100m in its UK stores this year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.