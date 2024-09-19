Figaro at Allendale Road, Wingerworth is now the only plant-based cafe in Chesterfield following the closure of Vegged at the beginning of September and Thyme to Eat in July.

Rowan Adlington, who owns Figaro, said: "After trading for three years as a totally vegan establishment I took the decision from September 1 to add some vegetarian options to our menu in a bid to increase footfall within the local community. We’re keeping our core menu plant based including all of our cakes and drinks but introducing a vegetarian specials board to sit alongside including things like Shaksuka, omelettes and quiches. We will offer options such as Fior di Latte mozzarella for our pizzas, free range eggs for breakfast and milk for drinks.

“People travel to us from miles around for good plant-based food and we were even awarded Tripadvisor Travellers Choice Award 2023! We have noticed a lot of new faces coming in to try us that previously hadn’t and a lot of our vegan customers are happy that it’s easier to encourage their friends and family to join them when they visit! A lot of people do find the term “vegan” exclusionary but once people step through the door they realise a warm welcome and a vast selection of wonderful flavours and creativity awaits them!

"Head chef Justyna Middleton is Polish and brings a wonderful Eastern European influence to the menu with hearty, locally sourced seasonal ingredients whilst co-chef Paris Li is from Hong Kong and brings an exciting Asian influence with dishes such as seaweed salad and Japanese Udon Noodle bowl.”

Figaro will be hosting a Eastern European themed bistro night on Saturday, October 26. The three-course meal offering is: starters – Polish potato salad, Ukrainian Borscht; mains – Hungarian mushroom goulash, Romanian stuffed cabbage rolls; dessert – Jablecznik (apple pie and custard). The price is £38 per person, deposit and pre-order required.

Rowan said: “We regularly host events such as psychic medium nights, baby showers and private parties.

"Our menu includes an extensive breakfast/brunch menu from a ‘big Figaro’ (our take on a full English) to pancakes with berries or coconut/mango, lunchtimes offer hearty, homemade soups, pizzas, seasonal stews, jacket potatoes and sandwiches on our homemade bread.

"We update our menu twice a year to ensure that all dishes are created using seasonally available ingredients and everything is freshly cooked to order from scratch.”

The fully licensed cafe aims to cover all things for everyone, including fresh baked cakes and coffee, cask ales and cocktails, sharing boards and takeaway.

Rowan added: "We all absolutely love what we are doing and our presence in the local community is so lovingly received.”

There is outdoor seating at the dog friendly cafe which is located on the park in Wingerworth. There is plentiful parking space.

Figaro is open from Wednesday to Sunday during the day with a late opening on Saturday evenings for dinner. Call 01246 601 163, email: [email protected], or visit the Figaro Wingerworth social media pages on Facebook or Instagram.

*Vegetarian Week runs from October 1-8. The theme this year is MiIx It Up and the goals include promoting the benefits of a meat-free diet, encouraging people to try plant-based swaps in their favourite dishes, demonstrating that vegetarian food is accessible and inclusive, reaching out to people of all ages and communities.

3 . Figaro Hong Kong pizza and our pea-zza (Figaro's unique blend pizza sauce using peas to create a pesto) Photo: Figaro Photo Sales

4 . Figaro Big Figaro is the cafe's take on a full English breakfast. Photo: Figaro Photo Sales