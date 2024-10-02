Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With 31st October creeping closer, Aldi is launching a spooktacular range of Halloween decorations and crafts to help shoppers transform homes into a haunted haven.

From lights to inflatables, trick or treaters can get their monster claws on scarily good deals from as little as 99p. And to help shoppers make a conscious choice this spooky season, Aldi has removed plastic packaging from its entire range of Halloween Specialbuys.

Available in stores from 29th September, scare seekers had better be quick as with all Specialbuys once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Halloween ghosts.

Bring the wizarding world to life with Aldi’s eerie NEW Halloween Floating Candles (£7.99). With tutorials on how to get this magical design racking up as many as 1.3 million views on TikTok1, get the look without the hassle and create a spooky, spellbinding atmosphere in minutes. Also available as Witches Hats.

Create a scary party entrance with Aldi’s Halloween Inflatable (£12.99). Available in fearful Frankenstein’s monster, ghoulish ghost or pumpkin designs, these inflatables are sure to attract trick or treaters from far and wide. Enticing party guests and illuminating pathways, the Halloween Stake Lights (£9.99) will guide visitors with a haunting glow, while the NEW Tombstone Kit (£4.99) will help create a spooky scene.

For simple decorations that pack a fright, look no further than Aldi’s middle aisle. The Halloween Party Decorations (£1.29) are available in a choice of bunting, foil balloons, or door fringes, while the Halloween Webs and Tapes (99p) will add a haunted house feel to any room. Scare away potential tricksters with the Halloween Window Stickers (99p), available in an array of spooky slogans and designs, including BOO, glowing ghosts, and bats. Or, for a softer look, the Halloween Paper Hangers (£1.49) are the perfect addition, available in pumpkin, skeleton or witch designs.

For the perfect dark night activity, get the kids involved with Aldi’s creepy crafts. The Diamond Light (£2.49) stimulates motor skills and hand eye co-ordination while making a creative keepsake they can display, simply turn on the light and watch the gems sparkle! Or why not have a go at DIY decorations and costumes? Aldi’s Make Your Own Masks, Pom Pom Headbands and Halloween Wreaths (99p) will be sure to make a statement at any spooky gathering.

You can't have Halloween without pumpkins.

Make sure little monsters are dressed to impress with the Halloween Costume (£5.99), available in a choice of witch, neon skeleton, gaming skeleton, skeleton or spider costumes. Available in sizes starting from 3-4 years and up to 9-10 years, these hair-raising costumes are guaranteed to generate big scares. Make sure to prep little ones for trick or treating success with the Trick or Treat Bucket (£1.99) or inspire creativity with the Create Your Own Trick or Treat Bags (£2.49).

Aldi’s Halloween range is available to buy in stores from 29th September, while stocks last.