With December well underway and the festive season fast approaching, many will be searching for those final presents for friends and family ahead of Christmas Day.

With that in mind, we asked our readers to recommended their favourite independent shops across Derbyshire – all of which are perfect to visit for any last-minute shopping before December 25th.

The list of shops that were recommended by locals can be found below – are there any other businesses you think we should feature?

1 . Independent shops These independent shops are perfect for any last-minute trips to find those final Christmas presents. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Adorn Jewellers, Middle Shambles, Chesterfield Juliet Little said: “Adorn - the lady in there is very lovely and helpful. Amazing jewellery.” Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Cup and Saucer, High Street, Clay Cross Cup & Saucer in Clay Cross was recommended by Gill Marsh. Photo: Rachel Atkins Photo Sales