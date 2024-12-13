26 independent stores recommended by locals across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect for present shopping ahead of Christmas

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 13th Dec 2024, 16:20 BST
These independent shops across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District have been recommended by locals – and are perfect for any last-minute present hunting ahead of Christmas.

With December well underway and the festive season fast approaching, many will be searching for those final presents for friends and family ahead of Christmas Day.

With that in mind, we asked our readers to recommended their favourite independent shops across Derbyshire – all of which are perfect to visit for any last-minute shopping before December 25th.

The list of shops that were recommended by locals can be found below – are there any other businesses you think we should feature?

These independent shops are perfect for any last-minute trips to find those final Christmas presents.

1. Independent shops

These independent shops are perfect for any last-minute trips to find those final Christmas presents. Photo: Brian Eyre

Juliet Little said: “Adorn - the lady in there is very lovely and helpful. Amazing jewellery.”

2. Adorn Jewellers, Middle Shambles, Chesterfield

Juliet Little said: “Adorn - the lady in there is very lovely and helpful. Amazing jewellery.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Cup & Saucer in Clay Cross was recommended by Gill Marsh.

3. Cup and Saucer, High Street, Clay Cross

Cup & Saucer in Clay Cross was recommended by Gill Marsh. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Street Spirit also makes it into this list of independent businesses to visit for Christmas gifts.

4. Street Spirit, Steeplegate, Chesterfield

Street Spirit also makes it into this list of independent businesses to visit for Christmas gifts. Photo: Brian Eyre

