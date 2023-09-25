These are some of the most popular antique shops and centres across the county – according to Google reviews.

If you’re planning a day out in Derbyshire, these antique shops across Chesterfield, Bakewell, Belper and Matlock should be at the very top of your list.

These stores come highly recommended by other customers on Google – winning praise for their unique collections and great customer service.

All data was taken from Google and the shops are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Best antique centres in Derbyshire These are some of the best antique centres in the area.

2 . Olympia House Antiques Centre, Brimington Road, Chesterfield This antiques centre has a 4.6/5 rating based on 272 Google reviews - and was described by one customer as an "awesome gem of a place."

3 . Quirky Antiques Collectables and Curios, Dale Road, Matlock This shop has a 4.7/5 rating based on 14 Google reviews, and was praised for its "reasonable prices - with some real bargains too."