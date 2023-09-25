News you can trust since 1855
14 of the best antique centres you need to visit this week across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

These are some of the most popular antique shops and centres across the county – according to Google reviews.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Sep 2023, 13:44 BST

If you’re planning a day out in Derbyshire, these antique shops across Chesterfield, Bakewell, Belper and Matlock should be at the very top of your list.

These stores come highly recommended by other customers on Google – winning praise for their unique collections and great customer service.

All data was taken from Google and the shops are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the best antique centres in the area.

1. Best antique centres in Derbyshire

These are some of the best antique centres in the area. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick/Google

This antiques centre has a 4.6/5 rating based on 272 Google reviews - and was described by one customer as an “awesome gem of a place.”

2. Olympia House Antiques Centre, Brimington Road, Chesterfield

This antiques centre has a 4.6/5 rating based on 272 Google reviews - and was described by one customer as an “awesome gem of a place.” Photo: Brian Eyre

This shop has a 4.7/5 rating based on 14 Google reviews, and was praised for its “reasonable prices - with some real bargains too.”

3. Quirky Antiques Collectables and Curios, Dale Road, Matlock

This shop has a 4.7/5 rating based on 14 Google reviews, and was praised for its “reasonable prices - with some real bargains too.” Photo: Google

This shop has a 4.3/5 rating based on 442 Google reviews - and was labelled as “the absolute best antique centre in the world” by one visitor.

4. Matlock Antiques and Collectables, Dale Road, Matlock

This shop has a 4.3/5 rating based on 442 Google reviews - and was labelled as “the absolute best antique centre in the world” by one visitor. Photo: Google

