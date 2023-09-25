News you can trust since 1855
These are 11 of the best children’s indoor play centres to visit in Chesterfield and Derbyshire – based on Google reviews

As a brand new play centre opens in Chesterfield, we’ve had a look at some of the most popular indoor play centres across the county.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Sep 2023, 13:17 BST

The brand new Sugar Snap Play Centre opens its doors at the Glass Yard Centre in Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, this week.

It joins a list of great places for parents to take their little ones – and we’ve had a look at these 11 indoor play centres – ranked among the best in the county based on Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google, and the play centres are not ranked in any particular order.

Little Monkeys Play Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 256 Google reviews. One customer said: “It's difficult to find clean and spacious soft plays but we found one here! The best we've visited with our 2-year-old and 3-month-old. He had a great time!”

1. Little Monkeys Play Centre, Matlock

Little Monkeys Play Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 256 Google reviews. One customer said: “It's difficult to find clean and spacious soft plays but we found one here! The best we've visited with our 2-year-old and 3-month-old. He had a great time!” Photo: Google

The Jungle Playcentre has a 4.1/5 rating based on 533 Google reviews. One customer praised the staff as “friendly” and that the centre had “lots of play areas to explore.”

2. The Jungle, Chesterfield

The Jungle Playcentre has a 4.1/5 rating based on 533 Google reviews. One customer praised the staff as “friendly” and that the centre had “lots of play areas to explore.” Photo: Google

Chester's Den has a 4.2/5 rating based on 128 Google reviews. One customer said they offered “good food and an ideal, safe place for children to play.”

3. Chester's Den, Chesterfield

Chester's Den has a 4.2/5 rating based on 128 Google reviews. One customer said they offered “good food and an ideal, safe place for children to play.” Photo: Google

Tiny Town has a 4.8/5 rating based on 53 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “fantastic place - highly recommended to anyone with young children.”

4. Tiny Town, Barlborough

Tiny Town has a 4.8/5 rating based on 53 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “fantastic place - highly recommended to anyone with young children.” Photo: Google

