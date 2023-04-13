News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
13 minutes ago Drake Bell missing: Nickelodeon star reported ‘endangered’ by police
1 hour ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
2 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
2 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
3 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
These are some of the county’s award-winning hair and beauty salons.These are some of the county’s award-winning hair and beauty salons.
These are some of the county’s award-winning hair and beauty salons.

12 of the best hair and beauty salons that have scooped top awards across Chesterfield and Derbyshire

These are some of the hair and beauty salons that have won prestigious awards in Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th Apr 2023, 15:25 BST

There are a number of high-quality salons throughout Chesterfield and Derbyshire. Many have been shortlisted for a series of top industry awards – and some have gone on to claim these prizes.

READ THIS: Pub and restaurant in Derbyshire town back on the market after sudden closure following “incredibly difficult” year

Whether you’re looking for a new hair salon, or somewhere that offers a range of beauty treatments, here are 12 of the best options in the area.

Brampton Beauty Retreat received seven awards back in September at the National Hair & Beauty Awards 2022.

1. Brampton Beauty Retreat, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

Brampton Beauty Retreat received seven awards back in September at the National Hair & Beauty Awards 2022. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Aurora Beauty Studio was crowned the best new business in Derbyshire at the England’s Business Awards earlier this year.

2. Aurora Beauty Studio, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Aurora Beauty Studio was crowned the best new business in Derbyshire at the England’s Business Awards earlier this year. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Louise Brown Hair was named the best salon in the East Midlands at an awards ceremony earlier this month.

3. Louise Brown Hair, Nottingham Road, Ripley

Louise Brown Hair was named the best salon in the East Midlands at an awards ceremony earlier this month. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Ann’s Salon was shortlisted as a finalist for the best colour salon for two different organisations - The Salon Awards and the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

4. Ann’s Salon, High Street, Clay Cross

Ann’s Salon was shortlisted as a finalist for the best colour salon for two different organisations - The Salon Awards and the UK Hair and Beauty Awards. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfield