12 of the best hair and beauty salons that have scooped top awards across Chesterfield and Derbyshire
These are some of the hair and beauty salons that have won prestigious awards in Chesterfield and Derbyshire.
There are a number of high-quality salons throughout Chesterfield and Derbyshire. Many have been shortlisted for a series of top industry awards – and some have gone on to claim these prizes.
READ THIS: Pub and restaurant in Derbyshire town back on the market after sudden closure following “incredibly difficult” year
Whether you’re looking for a new hair salon, or somewhere that offers a range of beauty treatments, here are 12 of the best options in the area.