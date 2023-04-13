Pub and restaurant in Derbyshire town back on the market after sudden closure following “incredibly difficult” year

Sanctuary Garden was first launched on Bolsover’s Market Place back in November 2021 – after its former owners spent over two years transforming the old Anchor Inn pub into a bistro, bar, B&B and beauty spa.

Just over a year later, however, on Christmas Eve 2022, the venue suddenly closed down.

In a statement posted onto social media, the Sanctuary Garden team said it was “with a great degree of sadness that we want to inform everyone that Sanctuary Garden closed its doors on Christmas Eve and will not be reopening again.

Batemans are searching for someone to take on the running of the venue.

“It's incredibly difficult for any businesses at present, particularly in our sector, but we have had unusually disproportionate costs and debts to manage as a result of the extensive renovation work on the building.”

Last week, Lincolnshire’s Batemans Brewery announced that they had purchased the venue – and confirmed that they were looking for a new landlord.

In a Facebook post, a Batemans spokesperson said: “We are excited to announce that this last week we purchased the Sanctuary Garden pub in Bolsover, a market town not far from Chesterfield and within easy reach to Nottingham, Derby and Sheffield.

“Customers at the Sanctuary appreciate the ‘safe space’ that is offered and they come from near and far to enjoy anything from a coffee and a cake to a full fine dining celebration. But there’s no stuffiness, just a great Derbyshire welcome to all. The pub is an eating, drinking, and sleeping venue.

“This is a great opportunity for the right business owner to take on the running of this business. The cost is £18,000 plus you will need to buy the stock, but you do not have to buy the inventory and fixtures and fitting.”

