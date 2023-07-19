News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
These are some of the best antique centres in the area.These are some of the best antique centres in the area.
These are some of the best antique centres in the area.

12 of the best antique centres you need to visit this summer across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

These are some of the most popular antique shops and centres across the county – according to Google reviews.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 19th Jul 2023, 15:04 BST

If you’re planning a summer trip to Derbyshire, these antique shops across Chesterfield, Bakewell, Belper and Matlock should be at the very top of your list.

These stores come highly recommended by other customers on Google – winning praise for their unique collections and great customer service.

READ THIS: 18 lost big name brands and logos that have vanished from Chesterfield

All data was taken from Google and the shops are not ranked in any particular order.

This antiques centre has a 4.6/5 rating based on 272 Google reviews - and was described by one customer as an “awesome gem of a place.”

1. Olympia House Antiques Centre, Brimington Road, Chesterfield

This antiques centre has a 4.6/5 rating based on 272 Google reviews - and was described by one customer as an “awesome gem of a place.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
This shop has a 4.7/5 rating based on 14 Google reviews, and was praised for its “reasonable prices - with some real bargains too.”

2. Quirky Antiques Collectables and Curios, Dale Road, Matlock

This shop has a 4.7/5 rating based on 14 Google reviews, and was praised for its “reasonable prices - with some real bargains too.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This shop has a 4.3/5 rating based on 442 Google reviews - and was labelled as “the absolute best antique centre in the world” by one visitor.

3. Matlock Antiques and Collectables, Dale Road, Matlock

This shop has a 4.3/5 rating based on 442 Google reviews - and was labelled as “the absolute best antique centre in the world” by one visitor. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This shop has a 4.4/5 rating based on 245 Google reviews. One customer said: “Great place, friendly staff, amazing products.”

4. Derwentside Shopping Mill, Derwent Street, Belper

This shop has a 4.4/5 rating based on 245 Google reviews. One customer said: “Great place, friendly staff, amazing products.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:GoogleChesterfieldDerbyshirePeak DistrictMatlockBelperBakewell