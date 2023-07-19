18 lost big name brands and logos that have vanished from Chesterfield

These are the names that were once big business in Chesterfield – but have now disappeared from our streets.
Some of the brands have been absorbed by other companies and some have even been resurrected after many years – but these familiar names will defiintely bring back some memories!
1. Hudson's
The Hudson's name and logo was once seen all across Chesterfield, at the music shop's many outlets for records, tapes and CDs, as well as musical instruments, as well as on it's branded bags, as seen here.. Photo: Hansons Photo: Hansons
2. Chesterfield Transport
Chesterfield Transport is a name that would pass people every day - on the side of its buses. Those with an even longer memory will recall the cream and green liveried buses that were run initially by the Chesterfield Corporation Photo: Submitted
3. Dema Glass
The Dema Glass logo was familiar with drinkers, who would find it at the bottom of their pint glass, when it was empty! The Chesterfield Dema Glass factory became one of the leading glassware suppliers in the country, producing up to 100 million glasses a year by 1985. Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo: Derbyshire Times
4. Trebor
Trebor was a name everyone knew in Chesterfield. If you couldn't see the name of factory on Brimington Road, you could always smell the Black Jack chews which the business made in the town. Photo: DT