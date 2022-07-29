With the Peak District having some rivers and incredible nature walk, it was always bound to have some incredible waterfalls which bring the most stunning of sights.

We have taken a look at some of the best waterfalls, along with their treks, that you must see in the Peak District.

9 places to see stunning waterfalls in Sheffield and the Peak District.

Three Shires Head, Peak District:

The point where Cheshire, Derbyshire and Staffordshire all meet, this stunning spot is a must see. Both Three Shires Head and Panniers Pool together are quite the trek to access, but when you make it, the views will blow you away.

Kinder Downfall, Peak District:

The tallest waterfall in the entire Peak District, Kinder Downfall is an amazing sight for anyone interested in nature walks and waterfalls. In addition to the waterfall, a fantastic three-hour circular trek, Hayfield Circular, is a must do whilst you visit.

Padley Gorge.

Wessenden Reservoir, Peak District:

This reservoir in the Peak District, West Yorkshire, has a terrific waterfall that is the number one spot if you’re looking for some relaxation. The waterfall is just past the reservoir in a peaceful and quiet area.

Padley Gorge, Peak District:

Three Shires Head. A waterfall and packhorse stone bridge at Three Shires Head in the Peak District National Park.

Padley Gorge is one of the best walks for families in and around Sheffield, with a total trek time of around 2 hours. The deep but narrow valley takes you on a trek around woodlands and you will also spots some stunning waterfalls along the way that can not be missed.

Middle Black Clough, Peak District:

Hidden away from the road, this waterfall can be found at the end of Longdendale Valley in the Peak District. You must travel across water to reach the stunning waterfall, however once you get there, it is a terrific place to spend with the family, not only for the views, but the popularity of swimming in the pool below.

Birchen Clough, Peak District:

A series of small and larger waterfalls, this trek is in incredible one for those wishing to see some stunning waterfalls and views. Located in the chew valley, you’ll be able to spot a series of small waterfalls on your trek up to Birchen Clough, before the stunning grand finale at the end.

Lumsdale Falls, Peak District: