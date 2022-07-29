Bakewell, Castleton and Hathersage are classic spots to visit, but there are many wonderful lesser-known places that are well worth seeing.
As summer is upon us, why not have a day out in one of these lovely destinations?
1. Ashford in the Water
Ashford in the Water, on the River Wye, is home to the Grade II-listed Sheepwash Bridge.
Photo: Anne Shelley
2. Pott Shrigley
This is on the Cheshire side of the Peak District - the village's biggest attraction is the Shrigley Hall Hotel & Spa.
Photo: Alex Livesey
3. Wildboarclough
This quiet village, popular with visitors at weekends, claims to be where the last wild boar in England was killed. It's on the Cheshire side of the Peak Park, too - walkers come to go up Shutlingsloe, the 'Matterhorn of Cheshire', close by.
Photo: Google
4. Eyam
Eyam is primarily known for being the place where residents quarantined themselves during a plague outbreak in the 17th century. The church of St Lawrence dates back to Saxon times and has an eighth-century Celtic Cross, one of the best preserved examples of its kind in the country.
Photo: SWNS