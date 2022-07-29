10 lesser-known villages in the Peak District that are breathtakingly beautiful you could visit this summer

The Peak District is renowned for its outstanding natural beauty, making it a cherished destination for local daytrippers and holidaymakers from further afield.

By Lee Peace
Friday, 29th July 2022, 9:35 am

Bakewell, Castleton and Hathersage are classic spots to visit, but there are many wonderful lesser-known places that are well worth seeing.

As summer is upon us, why not have a day out in one of these lovely destinations?

1. Ashford in the Water

Ashford in the Water, on the River Wye, is home to the Grade II-listed Sheepwash Bridge.

Photo: Anne Shelley

2. Pott Shrigley

This is on the Cheshire side of the Peak District - the village's biggest attraction is the Shrigley Hall Hotel & Spa.

Photo: Alex Livesey

3. Wildboarclough

This quiet village, popular with visitors at weekends, claims to be where the last wild boar in England was killed. It's on the Cheshire side of the Peak Park, too - walkers come to go up Shutlingsloe, the 'Matterhorn of Cheshire', close by.

Photo: Google

4. Eyam

Eyam is primarily known for being the place where residents quarantined themselves during a plague outbreak in the 17th century. The church of St Lawrence dates back to Saxon times and has an eighth-century Celtic Cross, one of the best preserved examples of its kind in the country.

Photo: SWNS

Peak DistrictBakewell
