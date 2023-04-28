News you can trust since 1855
The best garden centres to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District over the bank holiday – based on Google reviews

These are some of the most popular garden centres across Derbyshire and the Peaks – ideal places to visit during the upcoming bank holidays.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Apr 2023, 13:54 BST

If you’re looking for a garden centre to visit over the school holidays, these options were highly recommended by residents across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

All reviews were taken from Google, and the centres are not ranked in any particular order.

Dunston Hall Garden Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 877 Google reviews.

1. Dunston Hall Garden Centre, Chesterfield

Dunston Hall Garden Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 877 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

Glapwell Nurseries has a 4.6/5 rating based on 768 Google reviews.

2. Glapwell Nurseries, Glapwell

Glapwell Nurseries has a 4.6/5 rating based on 768 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

Dobbies has a 3.9/5 rating based on 1,800 Google reviews.

3. Dobbies, Barlborough

Dobbies has a 3.9/5 rating based on 1,800 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

This garden centre has a 4/5 rating based on 37 Google reviews.

4. Van Gemeren & Co, Chesterfield

This garden centre has a 4/5 rating based on 37 Google reviews. Photo: Google

