The 5 most booked spa breaks in the Peak District and Derbyshire revealed

Europe’s leading spa experience and booking agency Spabreaks.com has revealed the five most booked spas in the Peak District and Derbyshire based on booking data from 2022.
The Peak District is the UK’s oldest National Park as well as being one of the most visited. Spanning around 555 square miles, it makes for an idyllic weekend away, especially for those who love the outdoors.
The limestone valleys and dramatic ridges make it a haven for outdoor wellbeing. However, thanks to its variety of spa experiences on offer in and around the county, it also offers superb pampering for all occasions indoors as well.
Whether you’re looking for a luxury hotel for a spa weekend break, or for a venue near you for a day to celebrate a hen party, these spas offer a wide variety of packages.
1. Mottram Hall
Mottram Hall has been revealed as the most booked spa in the area. The findings revealed it took 41.5% of all bookings made in the Peak District this year.
The beautiful grade II listed building, 270 acres of immaculately landscaped gardens and an 18- hole championship golf course are all part of your experience at this grand hotel, also renowned for its culinary excellence. The £10 million state-of-the-art Champneys spa meanwhile, is one of the most stylish wellbeing destinations in Cheshire. Combining luxury and clinical excellence, it has a wealth of facilities and experiences to offer. Photo: Andy Griffiths
2. Ringwood Hall Hotel and Spa
The second most booked spa was Ringwood Hall with 19.6% of the bookings. The luxurious Garden Secret Spa is located within the grounds of the Ringwood Hall Hotel
and despite its name, won’t remain a secret for long, given its luxurious and inviting facilities. A blossom steam room, herbal sauna, and Himalayan salt sauna with woodland
views are the perfect way to relax pre treatment. Choose from a collection of tailored therapies, but save time for a little nap and some deep relaxation in the Serenity sleep
lounge before heading to the hotel’s Glasshouse Brasserie for cocktails. Photo: submit
3. Shrigley Hall Hotel Golf and Country Club
Close behind in 3 rd place was Shrigley Hall Hotel Golf and Country Club with 16.40% of the bookings. This rural retreat puts leisure to the fore, with its emphasis on relaxation and enjoyment. Hugged by the impressive landscape of the Peak District National Park, its leisure club is at the heart of the hotel grounds, featuring an 18-hole golf course, health club and beautifully designed spa. With a number of spa packages on offer that combine treatments, this really is an unforgettable spa break. Photo: Phil Sproson Photography
4. Hollins Hall
Hollins Hall came in 4th with 12% of the bookings. A place where memories are made and relaxation is key, Hollins Hall is the perfect retreat for spending time with a group of loved ones, thanks to its ample space, stunning architecture and luxury comforts. Leisure facilities include a gym with cardio and free weight equipment, as well as wet facilities for chilling out poolside or chatting in the whirlpool. Well-respected spa brand Decléor is used for the spa treatments, guaranteed to leave you feeling relaxed and glowing. Photo: submit