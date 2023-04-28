The 5 most booked spa breaks in the Peak District and Derbyshire revealed

1 . Mottram Hall

Mottram Hall has been revealed as the most booked spa in the area. The findings revealed it took 41.5% of all bookings made in the Peak District this year. The beautiful grade II listed building, 270 acres of immaculately landscaped gardens and an 18- hole championship golf course are all part of your experience at this grand hotel, also renowned for its culinary excellence. The £10 million state-of-the-art Champneys spa meanwhile, is one of the most stylish wellbeing destinations in Cheshire. Combining luxury and clinical excellence, it has a wealth of facilities and experiences to offer. Photo: Andy Griffiths