The 11 places in Chesterfield and beyond that you MUST visit

Whether you are drawn by the bright lights of the town for shopping or to have fun or want to escape to the country for fresh air and exercise, here are some great ideas…
1. Linacre reservoir
Linacre Reservoir is open all day, every day. Cyclists can follow tracks around the lower and middle reservoir, horse riders can enjoy a trot along the public bridleway and walkers can choose from a number of routes including one that takes them through a wooded valley. Nature enthusiasts can spot an abundance of birds, wildlife, flora and fauna that have made their home here.
2. Crooked Spire Church
Famed for its iconic crooked spire, Saint Mary and All Saints Parish Church is largely medieval. The spire twists 45 degrees and leans 2.9metres from its centre, factors attributed to its unusual appearance include unseasoned wood and lead which were used to make it. Folklore puts the Devil at the centre of a number of tales about the crooked spires. A weather vane on top of the spire is inscribed with the names of past vicars of the church.
3. Queen's Park
Named in honour of Queen Victoria's golden jubilee when it opened in 1887, Chesterfield's showpiece public park offers everything for a family day out. There's a children's playground, a lake, a bandstand to watch Sunday afternoon concerts and a pitch where County Cricket matches are played. The park will host this year's Derbyshire Festival of Cricket from July 11 to 14 and a concert of Queen songs, featuring West End performers, on July 9.
4. Chesterfield Bowl
Ten pin bowling on 16 lanes, four American pool tables and a range of popular video games make Chesterfield Bowl the ideal place for a family to visit. Meals and drinks are available in the cafe and there's free parking for your car.
