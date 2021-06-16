The 11 places in Chesterfield and beyond that you MUST visit

2. Crooked Spire Church

Famed for its iconic crooked spire, Saint Mary and All Saints Parish Church is largely medieval. The spire twists 45 degrees and leans 2.9metres from its centre, factors attributed to its unusual appearance include unseasoned wood and lead which were used to make it. Folklore puts the Devil at the centre of a number of tales about the crooked spires. A weather vane on top of the spire is inscribed with the names of past vicars of the church.

