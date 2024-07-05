Summer of fun on the menu at Upper Derwent Valley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Severn Trent is putting on a summer of fun this July and August to help people explore its beauty spots that are right on the doorsteps including Upper Derwent Valley.

With the summer holidays nearly here, people will be looking to venture into the great outdoors a bit more and the water company is encouraging everyone to find out more about its visitor sites – with lots of free activities aimed at families to get into nature.

Nestled in the heart of Derbyshire, the Derwent, Howden and Ladybower Reservoirs make up the Upper Derwent Valley which offers a whole host of activities, walks and volunteering opportunities for everyone to take part in.

This summer will be no exception with an array of activities will be going ahead for all the family to enjoy from guided tours, fishing, cycling and water sports.

Upper Derwent Valley - Natural Born Blogger (Copyright Ian Worsley)

But that’s not all, if you are looking for a leisurely stroll or a more demanding hike, there are a range of tracks to suit all abilities.

Those looking for something a bit more adventurous and make a splash, Ladybower Paddlesports offer self-launching for a number of different paddlesports on Ladybower Reservoir, please contact them to book.

History enthusiasts can also take part in the ‘Dam builders to Dambusters’ trails, two new trails where visitors can learn more about the Derwent, Howden, and Ashopton Reservoirs which were once the training site of the famous Dambusters Squadron.

Donna Marshall, Visitor Engagement Manager at Severn Trent, said: “Upper Derwent Valley is a place for everyone to enjoy, whether that’s a family looking for a day out, wildlife enthusiasts or those looking for a bit of exercise and some fresh air.

“There is so much to see and do on the site, we hope the great British weather holds out and we look forward to welcoming lots of you to see what’s on offer over the coming months.”

The reservoirs in the Upper Derwent Valley were created in the early 20th Century to provide 10,000 million gallons of water for the growing urban population in the East Midlands and South Yorkshire.

Over 1,000 people were involved in building the reservoirs and were housed in the temporary ‘Tin Town’ at Birchinlee. There are the flooded villages of Derwent and Ashopton – when water levels are low, you may get a glimpse of the village remains.

The area is very popular and can become extremely busy in summer, there is a train station in nearby Bamford and the area is served by some public buses. Please park considerately if you drive to the area and be prepared to turn around and come back another day if the parking areas are full.