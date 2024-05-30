Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors to a popular country park just outside Derbyshire were warned that they would face delays this weekend.

Rother Valley Country Park have warned visitors that there will be limited access to their site this weekend (June 1 and 2).

A Rother Valley Country Park spokesperson said: “For all those who are intending to visit us over this weekend, we are expecting delays in both entering and exiting the Park.

“This is due to the final part of the Environment Agencies work on the flood barrier and fish pass.

Visitors arriving at Rother Valley Country Park will face delays this weekend.