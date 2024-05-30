Rother Valley: Derbyshire residents warned to expect delays when travelling to popular country park over the half term weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rother Valley Country Park have warned visitors that there will be limited access to their site this weekend (June 1 and 2).
A Rother Valley Country Park spokesperson said: “For all those who are intending to visit us over this weekend, we are expecting delays in both entering and exiting the Park.
“This is due to the final part of the Environment Agencies work on the flood barrier and fish pass.
READ THIS: Young person airlifted to hospital after suffering medical incident while on Duke of Edinburgh expedition at popular Peak District beauty spot
“Please allow additional time when planning your visit and expect delays. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.