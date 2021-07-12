Put your best foot forward and join Chesterfield Canal Walking Festival

Altogether there are 42 guided walks of various types and lengths. They vary from a one mile stroll to a full twenty miles.

They are spread all the way along the canal’s 46 miles from Chesterfield to West Stockwith on the River Trent.

Much of the scenery is beautiful, none more so than the Giant’s Staircase of 23 locks in just over a mile between Kiveton and Shireoaks that features in several of the walks.

The Festival is organised by the Chesterfield Canal Trust, whose Walks Officer, David Blackburn, said: “After last year’s cancellation, we are delighted to be back.

"The canal is an absolute delight at any time of year, but early Autumn possibly sees it at its best.”

There are special interest walks, such as Wildlife, History, Architecture and Restoration.

There are opportunities to explore some of the attractive towns and villages in North Nottinghamshire or you can combine a walk with a cruise on one of the Trust’s trip boats. If you have never heard of Geocaching, you will have the chance to discover its delights whilst enjoying the canal.

Waterway and railway buffs will relish the opportunity of a canal and river walk finishing up with a guided tour of Britain’s last surviving working Railway Roundhouse at Barrow Hill

New this year is the opportunity to tow the Trust’s 70’ Cuckoo boat and there is even a cycle ride with a difference. Waterway and railway buffs will relish the opportunity of a canal and river walk finishing up with a guided tour of Britain’s last surviving working Railway Roundhouse at Barrow Hill.

Serious walkers will no doubt want to join the 20 mile jaunt from Chesterfield to Worksop. This covers the 12 miles of canal that has been restored since 1989 and the eight miles that is still to be re-awakened.

The third Chesterfield Canal Walking Festival will run from September 11 to 19.

It is believed to be the biggest such event based on a single canal in the country.

All the walks are free except for those combined with a boat. They must be booked in advance, either online via the Trust’s website – search for Chesterfield Canal Trust – or by ringing 01246 477569.

A brochure with full details is available at various places along the canal, including Hollingwood Hub and local Tourist Information Centres.

All the walks will be subject to the latest Covid advice, so participants should come prepared with a face covering, even if it will not actually be required.