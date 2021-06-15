See these amazing Instagram photos of Derbyshire routes - featured in the 20 most scenic roads in the UK

The car servicing company Collect Service Go analysed more than half a million Instagram hashtags to create the table of most popular scenic routes.

Snake Pass in the Peak District comes in at number nine, pulling in 15,462 posts. The Cat and Fiddle road from Buxton to Macclesfield is placed in 12th position after drawing 9,873 comments.

Leading the way is the North Coast 500 in Scotland, a runaway winner with 113,747 posts.

More than half (53%) of Brits are planning a road trip this year with online searches for UK road trips soaring by 81% since April 2020.

Here are some of the best Instagram photos of Snake Pass and the Cat and Fiddle roads.

1. sunset shots.jpg What are your favourite scenic routes in Derbyshire? Photo: Instagram Buy photo

2. Sun sets M4tt_mx5 writes: 'Nice little evening drive on Cat and Fiddle road." Photo: m4tt_mx5 Buy photo

3. Blue heaven This stunning shot of the view from the Cat and Fiddle road was posted by lt_fn2, sparking the comment 'Wow love this shot' from fn2evs. Photo: lt_fn2 Buy photo