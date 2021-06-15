See these amazing Instagram photos of Derbyshire routes - featured in the 20 most scenic roads in the UK
Two picturesque routes in Derbyshire have made it into the top 20 most scenic roads in the United Kingdom.
The car servicing company Collect Service Go analysed more than half a million Instagram hashtags to create the table of most popular scenic routes.
Snake Pass in the Peak District comes in at number nine, pulling in 15,462 posts. The Cat and Fiddle road from Buxton to Macclesfield is placed in 12th position after drawing 9,873 comments.
Leading the way is the North Coast 500 in Scotland, a runaway winner with 113,747 posts.
More than half (53%) of Brits are planning a road trip this year with online searches for UK road trips soaring by 81% since April 2020.
Here are some of the best Instagram photos of Snake Pass and the Cat and Fiddle roads.
Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions.