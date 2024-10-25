Peak District walks: Locals recommend 21 of the best walking routes across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect for an autumn day trip

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 25th Oct 2024, 09:27 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 09:27 BST
These are some of the best walking routes to tackle across Derbyshire and the Peak District – as recommended by locals.

If you’re planning a Derbyshire or Peak District day trip this autumn, and you’re searching for scenic walking routes, then look no further.

We have asked Derbyshire Times readers to share their favourite walks – and they have shared plenty of beautiful options across the county.

The full list of our readers’ recommendations can be found below – are there any other routes that you think should be included?

These are some of Derbyshire’s best places to enjoy a scenic walk.

1. Scenic walks

These are some of Derbyshire’s best places to enjoy a scenic walk. Photo: Brian Eyre

Isla Selway recommended the Monsal Trail.

2. Monsal Trail

Isla Selway recommended the Monsal Trail. Photo: jason chadwick

Lynn Davies said: “Hollins Cross and Mam Tor.”

3. Mam Tor and Hollins Cross

Lynn Davies said: “Hollins Cross and Mam Tor.” Photo: Jason Chadwick

Jill McManus said: “Curbar Edge. Great walking, climbing and sightseeing. Kids love it.”

4. Curbar Edge

Jill McManus said: “Curbar Edge. Great walking, climbing and sightseeing. Kids love it.” Photo: RKH

