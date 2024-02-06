News you can trust since 1855
Peak District walking routes popular with tourists named among the best in the UK – including Ladybower Reservoir, Castleton, Kinder Scout, Edale and Mam Tor

A number of Peak District walks were named as some of the best in the UK – including routes around Ladybower Reservoir and trails to the top of Mam Tor.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 6th Feb 2024, 12:40 GMT

Three walking routes in the Peak District have been ranked among the top 20 places to hike across the UK.

These walks take in some of the most scenic parts of the Peak District National Park – including Ladybower Reservoir, Mam Tor and Kinder Scout.

The list was compiled by the experts at GO Outdoors. Their team have provided the route and details – such as the grade, terrain and distance of each hike – so that you can find the perfect one for your ability.

These Peak District routes were chosen as some of the best across the country.

1. Peak District walks

These Peak District routes were chosen as some of the best across the country. Photo: Jason Chadwick/BL: © Dave Dunford - geograph.org.uk/p/50573/BR: © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)

The first route is Castleton to Mam Tor. This walk is moderately difficult, covering open and hill terrain across a 9.10km route.

2. Castleton to Mam Tor

The first route is Castleton to Mam Tor. This walk is moderately difficult, covering open and hill terrain across a 9.10km route. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Castleton is undoubtedly one of the most scenic parts of the Peak District National Park. Walkers tackling Mam Tor could combine their hike with a visit to Peveril Castle.

3. Castleton

Castleton is undoubtedly one of the most scenic parts of the Peak District National Park. Walkers tackling Mam Tor could combine their hike with a visit to Peveril Castle. Photo: jason chadwick

Crucially, Castleton also has a number of great pubs and restaurants - perfect places to refuel after your hike.

4. Castleton

Crucially, Castleton also has a number of great pubs and restaurants - perfect places to refuel after your hike. Photo: jason chadwick

