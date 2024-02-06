Three walking routes in the Peak District have been ranked among the top 20 places to hike across the UK.

These walks take in some of the most scenic parts of the Peak District National Park – including Ladybower Reservoir, Mam Tor and Kinder Scout.

The list was compiled by the experts at GO Outdoors. Their team have provided the route and details – such as the grade, terrain and distance of each hike – so that you can find the perfect one for your ability.