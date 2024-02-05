We have compiled a list of some of the best areas to live across Derbyshire and the Peak District – using data to compare annual average household income, average house prices and life expectancy for both men and women.

These towns and villages are among those where residents earn more and live longer than their counterparts across the county – in houses that are more expensive than anywhere else.

The statistics for annual average household income and average house prices were taken from the Office for National Statistics.

The most recent data for average life expectancy in each area was taken from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities.

South Derbyshire and Derby were not included in this list, and these places are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Desirable towns and villages These are some of the county's most desirable places to live.

2 . Bakewell North, Baslow and Calver In Bakewell North, Baslow and Calver, the annual household income is £46,800 and a house costs £536,753 on average. Male life expectancy is 81.3 years and female life expectancy is 85.2 years - both above the national averages of 79.5 and 82.3 years respectively.

3 . Matlock South, Cromford and Winster In Matlock South, Cromford and Winster, the average house price is £331,462 and the average annual household income sits at £38,500. Male life expectancy is 79.8 years and female life expectancy is 85.8 years - both above the national average.