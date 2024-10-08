Peak District day trips: 41 of the most breathtaking places to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 8th Oct 2024, 11:30 BST
If you’re visiting Derbyshire and the Peak District over the autumn months, these breathtaking places need to be at the top of your list.

Derbyshire and the Peak District offer something for everyone – from impressive viewpoints and historic attractions to unique hidden gems dotted across the area.

Whether you’re a tourist venturing into the Peak District for the very first time, or a Derbyshire resident looking to explore the county further, these are 41 places that you need to visit this autumn.

There are plenty of stunning places to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

1. Breathtaking places

There are plenty of stunning places to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: RKH

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s.

2. Solomon’s Temple

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321

It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout.

3. Kinder Downfall

It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout. Photo: © Dave Dunford - geograph.org.uk/p/50573

This waterfall along Blackden Brook is nestled in the High Peak, close to the A57 Snake Pass - and is well worth a visit.

4. Blackden Brook

This waterfall along Blackden Brook is nestled in the High Peak, close to the A57 Snake Pass - and is well worth a visit. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © steven ruffles - geograph.org.uk/p/4105532

