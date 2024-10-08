Council opposes controversial plans for giant electricty pylons across Derbyshire countryside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire council is opposing plans for a 60-kilometre power line carried by 50-metre-tall pylons over the feared impact on several historic buildings

Derbyshire County Council officials have penned a formal objection to the National Grid’s powerline plans stretching from Chesterfield to Willington, passing through many acres of countryside and protected landscapes, including the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site.

The authority fears the power line, while required for energy provision, would have “adverse visual effects”, particularly on the landscape around Hardwick Hall, a Grade-I listed National Trust-owned stately home in the countryside between Chesterfield and Mansfield.

It says the property was “designed to dominate and look out over the landscape to the west”, making the impact of the power line “difficult to mitigate”.

National Grid’s plans to install a new 60km long, 400kV overhead electricity line between Chesterfield and Willington

The authority says further widespread impact in the northern part of Amber Valley would be hard to avoid without “significant amendment to the route of the pylons or running the network underground”.

It says the power line would have a potential harmful impact on three “highly significant” Grade-I listed properties including Hardwick Hall, Sutton Scarsdale Hall – a former manor house to the east of Chesterfield, close to the M1 – and Bolsover Castle.

The council says further historic assets and properties which are “likely to be detrimentally impacted” are: Ogston Hall, South Wingfield Manor, Locko Park, Dale Abbey Conservation Area, Elvaston Castle and Country Park, Swarkestone Causeway, and parts of the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site and its buffer zone.

This comes in the wake of a warning from UNESCO that it has “grave concerns” about the future of the Derwent Valley Mills continued world heritage status due to repeated “inappropriate” developments impacting on its historic properties and landscape.

The proposed 60-kilometre power line proposed by the National Grid through Derbyshire, marked in dark blue.

The council says it is also concerned about the impact of the power lines on wildfowl flying to Ogston Reservoir, south of Clay Cross, and the Williamthorpe Nature Reserve, close to Chesterfield.

It says the National Grid needs to prove its route will not represent inappropriate development in the Green Belt and at least consider making amendments to avoid the most sensitive areas of protected land – such as by following the A50 and A38 where possible.

Officers have encouraged the National Grid to consider twinning the new power line with existing pylons to limit the impact of new development on the landscape – with one such opportunity identified around Denby and another between Spondon and Borrowash – and to remove redundant infrastructure.

They write: “It is understood that the overall driver for the proposed upgrade is to assist the Government in reaching its net-zero emissions target by 2050 by allowing the grid to connect to new sources of low-carbon, renewable energy.

“That aim and objective is supported and whilst that is likely to introduce some harm to the landscape and visual amenity of the affected area, the scheme should still endeavour to achieve the highest environmental standards and attempt to mitigate any identified adverse effects.

“It goes without saying that a development of this type, introducing tall pylons and overhead wires into the landscape, will create some adverse visual effects and in many cases these will be difficult to mitigate.

“On the whole the use of the traditional lattice-type pylon is supported because in most situations this visually permeable structure does blend with a range of backgrounds or at least restricts its overall mass.

“However, where these masts are being proposed along sections of landscape with recognised landscape and visual sensitivities such as through the Amber Valley and to the west of Hardwick Hall and Park, then undergrounding the route would be the preferred option to help eliminate both landscape and visual harm.

“In addition, very careful consideration needs to be given to the precise placement of pylons in the landscape, particularly where they can affect the setting or appreciation of a heritage asset. For example important designed views such as the avenues at Elvaston need to be very carefully considered with regard to pylon placement.

“At the present time the preferred route appears to be operationally and logistically lead but given the landscape sensitivities associated with some sections of the route the authority would like to see greater emphasis placed on the environmental issues.”

In July, county council cabinet member, Cllr Charlotte Cupit, had asked North Derbyshire District Council to formally object to the plans, but this was rejected.

Later that month, fellow county council cabinet member Cllr Carol Hart had asked Erewash Borough Council to lobby the National Grid for changes and alternative proposals to the route, which was also rejected.

The power line, which will be decided nationally due to its scale, instead of by local councils and councillors, would be built in six sections stretching from the north of Derbyshire to the south.

Stage one connects Chesterfield and Stretton, followed by Stretton to Ripley, Ripley to Morley, Morley to Ockbrook, Ockbrook to Aston-on-Trent and Aston-on-Trent to Willington.

The organisation is currently assessing feedback from the first part of its consultation before a further round of consultation next year, it says.