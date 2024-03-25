Peak District charity wins national outdoor adventure award
The prestigious award was made for its outstanding contribution to mental health support, using time in the outdoors walking alongside professional coaches and counsellors.
"This award recognises the passion and dedication of our volunteers and staff in supporting so many people who are struggling with their mental health.,” says the charity's chief executive Ian Sansbury.
“It is such a wonderful recognition of all that Mind Over Mountains is and can be. It recognises the highly innovative nature of all that we do. But it also recognises our deep ambition in wanting to make nature- and activity-based responses to wellbeing the norm, rather than the exception, in mental health care and support across the UK.”
Anyone can sign up to the Mind Over Mountains retreats. There is a fee to cover accommodation plus the cost of the guides and counsellors, with funded places also available. For more information visit www.mindovermountains.org.uk
“We want to deliver more and more of what we do,” adds Ian Sansbury. “With participants telling us we have changed or even saved their lives - at a time when the UK's mental ill health statistics continue to increase - the need couldn’t be greater.”
By blending adventure with mindfulness practices and peer support, the organisation empowers participants to overcome obstacles, build resilience, and foster connections with nature and one another.
Mind Over Mountains depends on partnership and sponsorship. It receives no government funding. There are also opportunities for keen hikers to join in fundraising activities via the charity's website or www.justgiving.com/mind-over-mountains