Peak District charity wins national outdoor adventure award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mind Over Mountains is organising walks and weekends in Derwent Edge, Dovedale and Edale.

The prestigious award was made for its outstanding contribution to mental health support, using time in the outdoors walking alongside professional coaches and counsellors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This award recognises the passion and dedication of our volunteers and staff in supporting so many people who are struggling with their mental health.,” says the charity's chief executive Ian Sansbury.

The National Outdoor Expo Awards presentation at Birmingham's NEC

“It is such a wonderful recognition of all that Mind Over Mountains is and can be. It recognises the highly innovative nature of all that we do. But it also recognises our deep ambition in wanting to make nature- and activity-based responses to wellbeing the norm, rather than the exception, in mental health care and support across the UK.”

Anyone can sign up to the Mind Over Mountains retreats. There is a fee to cover accommodation plus the cost of the guides and counsellors, with funded places also available. For more information visit www.mindovermountains.org.uk

“We want to deliver more and more of what we do,” adds Ian Sansbury. “With participants telling us we have changed or even saved their lives - at a time when the UK's mental ill health statistics continue to increase - the need couldn’t be greater.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By blending adventure with mindfulness practices and peer support, the organisation empowers participants to overcome obstacles, build resilience, and foster connections with nature and one another.