Peak District bus route stopping at series of beauty spots named among the most scenic in the country
The number 65 bus route between Buxton and Sheffield has been named one of the most scenic journeys in the country by Snaptrip, home to the UK’s largest collection of self-catering accommodation.
The service calls at Millers Dale, Tideswell, Eyam, Grindleford, Fox House, IKEA Sheffield and Meadowhall. It is perfect for those wanting to take in the sights at beauty spots such as Padley Gorge and the Longshaw Estate – or those wanting to climb at Burbage or Horseshoe Quarry.
Snaptrip’s travel experts ranked the 65 route among the top six in the UK for the views on offer – among routes that travel along Hadrian’s Wall, the North Yorkshire coast and the East Sussex seaside.
With the Government capping a number of single bus fares in England at £2 until October 31st, now is the perfect time to take a trip out into Derbyshire’s beautiful countryside on Stagecoach’s 65 service.
Passengers can access the Monsal Trail at Millers Dale – an idyllic walking and cycling route that runs towards Bakewell – or sample some of Derbyshire’s history at Eyam, otherwise known as the plague village.
Matt Fox, the CEO of Snaptrip Group, said: “We’ve got survey data that tells us a lot of people are planning to go on the same number of holidays as usual this year despite the pressures caused by the cost of living crisis, so any small ideas that help people get more value or push their budgets further can only be a good thing.
“These routes are a fun activity in and of themselves, offer great value and protect people from enduring a busman’s holiday. Sometimes the journey really is as important as the destination and we hope these suggestions are inspirational for those looking for summer holiday ideas and family days out.”