Peak District beauty spots ranked among the best places to watch sunrises and sunsets in the UK – including Mam Tor and Curbar Edge

A number of beauty spots across the Peak District have been named as some of the UK’s best places to watch sunrises and sunsets.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Feb 2024, 15:31 GMT

The experts at Blacks have analysed social media data to uncover the best places for taking in sunrises and sunsets across the UK.

A total of four Derbyshire and Peak District beauty spots were ranked inside the top 10 nationwide – is there anywhere you think should be added to the list?

A number of places across the county made it onto the list.

1. Derbyshire and Peak District sunset spots

A number of places across the county made it onto the list.

Mam Tor was ranked as the second best place for watching sunsets and sunrises across the country - being beaten to the top spot by Snowdon.

2. Mam Tor

Mam Tor was ranked as the second best place for watching sunsets and sunrises across the country - being beaten to the top spot by Snowdon.

With views like this, it is easy to see why Mam Tor is so popular for those wanting to take in a beautiful sunset.

3. Mam Tor

With views like this, it is easy to see why Mam Tor is so popular for those wanting to take in a beautiful sunset. Photo: Copyright (c) 2017 Rob Bates Photography/Shutterstock

Bamford Edge was the next place to make it onto the list, being ranked as the 5th best spot for sunset watchers across the country.

4. Bamford Edge

Bamford Edge was the next place to make it onto the list, being ranked as the 5th best spot for sunset watchers across the country.

