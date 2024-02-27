News you can trust since 1855
These brilliant historic pictures show the dramatic transformation of Chesterfield and its people over the last 100 years

This retro gallery brings together some brilliant snaps that show how Chesterfield and its people has changed over the decades.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 4th Jan 2023, 14:48 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 14:36 GMT

They go all the way back to before WW1, with an amazing picture of Chesterfield Market Place packed with voters for the 1913 by-election.

There’s also pictures of locals enjoy leisure as they forget about WW2, the MP’s who worked for the town down the years and the changing face of communications down the years.

And there’s plenty more besides to take you on a wonderful journey back into history.

If you have a retro picture you would like to share, email [email protected]

You can enjoy plenty more retro galleries here.

Chesterfield's iconic Crooked Spire, pictured back in 1874.

Chesterfield's iconic Crooked Spire, pictured back in 1874. Photo: Hulton Archive

The Barlow pony Club, which has 120 members who frequently give riding displays at local shows and gymkhanas, are pictured taking part in their first summer camp under canvas at Offley Place, Old Brampton, Chesterfield.

The Barlow pony Club, which has 120 members who frequently give riding displays at local shows and gymkhanas, are pictured taking part in their first summer camp under canvas at Offley Place, Old Brampton, Chesterfield. Photo: Hulton Archive

Chesterfield Schoolboys are pictured in action during a defeat against Swansea Schoolboys on 14th May 1939 at the Vetch Field ground.

Chesterfield Schoolboys are pictured in action during a defeat against Swansea Schoolboys on 14th May 1939 at the Vetch Field ground. Photo: Fox Photos

British Labour politician Tony Benn, MP for Chesterfield, enjoys a speech at the party conference in Bournemouth in October 1985.

British Labour politician Tony Benn, MP for Chesterfield, enjoys a speech at the party conference in Bournemouth in October 1985. Photo: Keystone:f

