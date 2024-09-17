Derbyshire has a rich and storied history, and is home to some of the country’s most beautiful countryside – meaning unique attractions and landmarks can be found in every corner of the county.

We have compiled a list of some of the most unique places to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District – which could not be mirrored in other parts of the country.

How many of these places have you visited – and are there any unique Derbyshire experiences you think should be added to our list?

1 . Unique attractions There are plenty of unique places to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peaks.

2 . Visit the UK's first national park The Peak District National Park was founded in 1951, making it the first of the UK's national parks and securing its unique place in the country's history.

3 . Admire Britain's only known example of ice age cave art at Creswell Crags The remarkable ancient limestone caves at Creswell Crags are filled with history, including the only known example of ice age cave art in the country - which has been dated at around 13,000 years old.