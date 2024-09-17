Character cottage on doorstep of the Peak District is yours for £395,000

A traditional cottage in a small village on the edge of the Peak District is on the market for £395,000.

The property at Yeoman Street, Bonsall has two bedrooms and an extensive terraced garden. Marketing agent Purplebricks say that Poppy Cottage is currently running as a very successful holiday property but was previously a lovely family home.

This character cottage boasts a log burner and exposed beams in the living/dining room and high ceilings on the first floor where there are bedrooms and a bathroom.

The tiered garden has a summerhouse and enjoys views across the village. There is off-road parking for one vehicle.

Space for off-road parking at Poppy Cottage, Bonsall.

Space for off-road parking at Poppy Cottage, Bonsall.

The kitchen has a gas/electric range, integrated fridge and freezer, dishwasher and washing machine. There is understairs storage.

The kitchen has a gas/electric range, integrated fridge and freezer, dishwasher and washing machine. There is understairs storage.

A log burner heats the living/dining room which has a beamed ceiling and solid wood flooring.

A log burner heats the living/dining room which has a beamed ceiling and solid wood flooring.

The first-floor bathroom has a large corner bath and separate shower cubicle.

The first-floor bathroom has a large corner bath and separate shower cubicle.

