The property at Yeoman Street, Bonsall has two bedrooms and an extensive terraced garden. Marketing agent Purplebricks say that Poppy Cottage is currently running as a very successful holiday property but was previously a lovely family home.
This character cottage boasts a log burner and exposed beams in the living/dining room and high ceilings on the first floor where there are bedrooms and a bathroom.
The tiered garden has a summerhouse and enjoys views across the village. There is off-road parking for one vehicle.
