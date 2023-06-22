From July 1, Stagecoach will be operating a hop on, hop off bus route, taking passengers on a loop around the White Peak with stops in a series of prime locations. These include Chatsworth, Bakewell and Hassop station – for those who want to access the Monsal Trail.

The unique open top experience will offer views of the national park’s green hills, gritstone edges and heather-coated moorlands on a loop through several Peak District tourism hotspots.

Connecting services from Chesterfield Station to Chatsworth House will also be available, which will stop at Cavendish Street, New Beetwell Street and Brookfield School before entering the National Park.

Matt Kitchin, managing director for Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “With some of the most dramatic scenery in the UK, the Peak District is an ideal location for an open top bus experience.

“The new service allows customers to leave their cars at home, reducing pressure on the local environment, while providing a fun, accessible and affordable day out in the countryside.”

The service is part-funded by Derbyshire County Council with government backed BSIP funding, following high demand from the public for better bus connections through the Peak District.

Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, said: “What better way to see some of Derbyshire’s wonderful scenery and most popular tourist destinations could there be than an open top bus?

The services will stop at Chatsworth House.

“This is going to be a brilliant service to get people out and about without needing to use their car or worry about car parking, and we are delighted to be working in partnership with Stagecoach on this innovative project.

“The funding we have had from the Government is giving us the opportunity to support new services like these – please give it a try and visit some of our fantastic Peak District attractions this summer.”

Roads Minister Richard Holden said: “People up and down the country deserve a modern, reliable, and affordable public transport system. That is why we have provided Derbyshire County Council with £47 million to boost its bus services.

“Supporting Stagecoach in launching a new open top bus tour is great for local residents and tourists, who will now enjoy an even better way to take in some of the most breath-taking views the Peak District has to offer.”

Tickets are available to buy on the bus with an adult day ticket costing just £6. Group tickets are also available for £15 with a £5 discount on offer to Chatsworth visitors with a ticket to the house.