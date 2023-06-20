News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
If you find yourself in Derbyshire over the next few weeks, these are just some of the places you should visit. TR: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Mike Lyne - geograph.org.uk/p/6444024, Brian Eyre, RKH, Tom HardwickIf you find yourself in Derbyshire over the next few weeks, these are just some of the places you should visit. TR: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Mike Lyne - geograph.org.uk/p/6444024, Brian Eyre, RKH, Tom Hardwick
If you find yourself in Derbyshire over the next few weeks, these are just some of the places you should visit. TR: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Mike Lyne - geograph.org.uk/p/6444024, Brian Eyre, RKH, Tom Hardwick

23 breathtaking places to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including amazing waterfalls, scenic walks and stunning attractions

These are some of the most breathtaking attractions and beautiful walks across Derbyshire and the Peak District.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 20th Jun 2023, 22:40 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 22:41 BST

Derbyshire and the Peak District offer something for everyone – from impressive viewpoints and historic attractions to unique hidden gems dotted across the area.

READ THIS: What's in a name? The meaning of 37 Derbyshire place names - from bees and deer to stones and streams

Whether you’re a tourist visiting the Peaks for the first time, or a seasoned Derbyshire day-tripper, these are 23 places that should feature on your bucket list.

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s.

1. Solomon’s Temple

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321

Photo Sales
It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout.

2. Kinder Downfall

It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout. Photo: © Dave Dunford - geograph.org.uk/p/50573

Photo Sales
Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass.

3. Speedwell Cavern

Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass. Photo: © Lewis Clarke - geograph.org.uk/p/5952026

Photo Sales
This waterfall along Blackden Brook is nestled in the High Peak, close to the A57 Snake Pass - and is well worth a visit.

4. Blackden Brook

This waterfall along Blackden Brook is nestled in the High Peak, close to the A57 Snake Pass - and is well worth a visit. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © steven ruffles - geograph.org.uk/p/4105532

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak District