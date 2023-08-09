Iconic Spitfire fighter plane to fly over Derbyshire town as part of summer heritage event
The Ilkeston Heritage and Classic Vehicle Show is taking place on Ilkeston Market Place and surrounding streets between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, August 13.
Classic vehicles and steam engines will be among the attractions for visitors – as well as a number of displays and stalls.
The organisers revealed last month that a Spitfire will perform a fly-by – subject to weather conditions and serviceability.
A number of roads around the town centre will be closed between 5.30am and 6.30pm.