Iconic Spitfire fighter plane to fly over Derbyshire town as part of summer heritage event

Visitors to a Derbyshire heritage event this weekend will be treated to a fly-by from an iconic Spitfire fighter plane.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 9th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST

The Ilkeston Heritage and Classic Vehicle Show is taking place on Ilkeston Market Place and surrounding streets between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, August 13.

Classic vehicles and steam engines will be among the attractions for visitors – as well as a number of displays and stalls.

The organisers revealed last month that a Spitfire will perform a fly-by – subject to weather conditions and serviceability.

A number of roads around the town centre will be closed between 5.30am and 6.30pm.

