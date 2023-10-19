Derbyshire and Peak District reservoirs popular with visitors ranked among most scenic lakes in the UK

A pair of well-loved Derbyshire reservoirs were listed among the most scenic lakes across the county.

Ladybower Reservoir and Carsington Water, two of Derbyshire’s most popular outdoor attractions, were named as two of the most scenic lakes across the UK.

Ladybower came in at fourth place on the list, with Carsington Water reaching sixth place. The ranking brings together some of the most ‘instagrammable’ lakes and reservoirs across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The list was compiled by the team at Fishing Republic. Scotland’s Loch Lomond took top spot, followed by Rutland Water in Leicestershire and the River Tay in Perthshire.

Ladybower is another Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way. Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)

The creation of Ladybower Reservoir saw two villages – Derwent and Ashopton – flooded in 1943.