Celebrate Derbyshire Day with 11 of the best things about the county – including great pubs, stunning scenery, superb restaurants and popular attractions

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 20th Sep 2024, 13:32 BST
We’re celebrating Derbyshire Day this weekend by choosing 11 of the best things about the county – including popular attractions, beauty spots and great places to eat and drink.

Derbyshire Day is taking place on Sunday, September 22. To mark the occasion, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best things about Derbyshire – from the county’s unrivalled scenery to its many great pubs and restaurants.

The full list can be found below – is there anything else you think should be included?

These are some of the best things about life in Derbyshire.

1. Best things about Derbyshire

These are some of the best things about life in Derbyshire. Photo: James Hardisty - Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Wherever you find yourself across Derbyshire, you’re almost guaranteed to be close to some beautiful scenery. The National Trust’s Kinder, Edale and High Peak Estate is just one place to visit for superb views - along with the likes of Monsal Head, Curbar Edge and Ladybower Reservoir.

2. Beautiful scenery

Wherever you find yourself across Derbyshire, you’re almost guaranteed to be close to some beautiful scenery. The National Trust’s Kinder, Edale and High Peak Estate is just one place to visit for superb views - along with the likes of Monsal Head, Curbar Edge and Ladybower Reservoir. Photo: jason chadwick

If you’re a keen hiker, then Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect places to visit. At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort. Kinder Scout, the highest point in the Peak District, is also popular with walkers.

3. Great hiking routes

If you’re a keen hiker, then Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect places to visit. At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort. Kinder Scout, the highest point in the Peak District, is also popular with walkers. Photo: Jason Chadwick

There is no shortage of brilliant pubs across the Peak District - making it the perfect place to enjoy a drink in the sunshine during a summer staycation.

4. Great pubs

There is no shortage of brilliant pubs across the Peak District - making it the perfect place to enjoy a drink in the sunshine during a summer staycation. Photo: Brian Eyre

