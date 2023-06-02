With summer officially starting this month and the school holidays fast approaching, there is no better time to take in some of Derbyshire’s best beauty spots.
Whether you’re looking to reconnect with nature, tackle a hike or take in some of the most beautiful views Derbyshire has to offer, there is something for everybody in the area.
Here are 14 beauty spots that should feature at the very top of your list ahead of your next trip out.
1. Pleasley Pit Country Park and Mining Museum
This former colliery site has been transformed into a local nature reserve - making it the perfect place to see a range of different species. Photo: RKH
2. Linacre Reservoirs
Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park. Photo: RKH
3. Chesterfield Canal
The canal is a great walking route, especially when sunny weather arrives - ideal for those wanting a gentle, peaceful stroll. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Grassmoor Country Park
Grassmoor Country Park is another brilliant green space right on our doorsteps. Photo: Google