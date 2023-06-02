News you can trust since 1855
These beauty spots are among some of the best Derbyshire has to offer.

Beauty spots near me: 14 breathtakingly beautiful hidden gems to visit across Chesterfield and Derbyshire

With summer officially starting this month and the school holidays fast approaching, there is no better time to take in some of Derbyshire’s best beauty spots.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:09 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 12:10 BST

Whether you’re looking to reconnect with nature, tackle a hike or take in some of the most beautiful views Derbyshire has to offer, there is something for everybody in the area.

READ THIS: Two Derbyshire towns named in top ten UK holiday hotspot list

Here are 14 beauty spots that should feature at the very top of your list ahead of your next trip out.

This former colliery site has been transformed into a local nature reserve - making it the perfect place to see a range of different species.

1. Pleasley Pit Country Park and Mining Museum

This former colliery site has been transformed into a local nature reserve - making it the perfect place to see a range of different species. Photo: RKH

Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park.

2. Linacre Reservoirs

Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park. Photo: RKH

The canal is a great walking route, especially when sunny weather arrives - ideal for those wanting a gentle, peaceful stroll.

3. Chesterfield Canal

The canal is a great walking route, especially when sunny weather arrives - ideal for those wanting a gentle, peaceful stroll. Photo: Brian Eyre

Grassmoor Country Park is another brilliant green space right on our doorsteps.

4. Grassmoor Country Park

Grassmoor Country Park is another brilliant green space right on our doorsteps. Photo: Google

