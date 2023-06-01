Research commissioned by the company assessed the quality of hiking trails, biking and nature tours, the interest of local wildlife and the average cost of local transport along with the popularity of each destination to create a holiday hotspot score.

A spokesperson for Go Outdoors said: “The UK is a great place to explore with plenty of holiday hotspots to choose from. There are a diverse range of destinations to visit across the country, with something on offer for everyone.

“To help you plan your next family getaway, we decided to take a closer look at a range of destinations across the country, highlighting our best attractions and activities in each location.”

Bakewell has been named as one of the best places in the UK for an outdoors adventure holiday.

With a result of 8.4 out of 10, top spot was taken by Betws-y-Coed, in Eryri National Park – otherwise known as Snowdonia – but Bakewell followed in fourth place, with a score of 7.81, and Matlock in sixth with a score of 7.41. The next best Midlands destination was Buxton in 17th place.

Bakewell scored particularly well in the hiking category, with the research identifying 205 trails per 10,000 people, picking out the 7.2 kilometre Lathkill Dale Waterfall Hike to Sheepwash Bridge as the best of the bunch.

The company spokesperson added: “Not only is the town situated in an ideal location on the banks of the river Wye, but it is surrounded by mellow stone buildings, a medieval five-arched stone bridge and quaint courtyards – perfect for sightseeing.”

