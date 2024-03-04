News you can trust since 1855
57 breathtaking places, scenic walks, beautiful waterfalls and cosy pubs you need to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect for the start of spring, the Easter holidays or Mother’s Day 2024

These Derbyshire and Peak District attractions, walks, waterfalls, pubs and restaurants need to feature at the top of your list – and are perfect places to visit and celebrate the start of spring, the Easter break or Mother’s Day 2024.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Mar 2024, 11:52 GMT

Derbyshire and the Peak District offer something for everyone – whether you’re looking for impressive views, unusual attractions or delicious food and drink.

Whether you’re planning a day out for the Easter holidays, a Mother’s Day meal, or you’re simply looking forward to better hiking weather as we move towards spring – these are 57 of the best spots across the area.

These are some must-visit places across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

1. Peak District attractions

These are some must-visit places across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre/RKH

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s.

2. Solomon’s Temple

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321

It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout.

3. Kinder Downfall

It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout. Photo: © Dave Dunford - geograph.org.uk/p/50573

Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass.

4. Speedwell Cavern

Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass. Photo: © Lewis Clarke - geograph.org.uk/p/5952026

Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictChesterfield