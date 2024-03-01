Chesterfield “community pub” placed up for sale after failing to recover trade levels from before pandemic

The Red Lion has been placed up for sale.

The Red Lion, located on Sheffield Road at Whittington Moor, has been placed on the market for £195,000 plus VAT. The pub is being marketed by estate agents Fleurets, who said the Red Lion had been unable to recover its pre-Covid levels of trade.

The venue was described by the estate agents as an “attractive stone-built” pub, with a fenced patio seating area for 40 people and 16 parking spaces at the rear of the property. A significant amount of the pub’s trade comes from fans heading to matches at Chesterfield FC and Chesterfield Panthers.

The Red Lion has a main bar at the front of the building, with seating for 28 customers. There is also a snug room to the rear, which can hold another 14 people. The building also houses a catering kitchen. Above the pub itself, there are three bedrooms, a sitting room, an office and a bathroom.

The Red Lion is primarily a ‘wet’ pub, with Sunday lunches occasionally being provided for a limited number of customers.