Theresa Peltier, the High Sheriff of Derbyshire, presented Nigel Stuart – the head chef at Morley Hayes in Ilkeston – with the prestigious honour. He was recognised for his three decades of dedicated service to the restaurants at Morley Hayes, and his outstanding contribution to the community.

Nigel’s culinary journey began with formal training in Leicester, followed by a spell at the city’s Grand Hotel. His passion for food led him to Derby, where he worked in the city centre before finding his culinary home as a sous chef at Morley Hayes

Since Nigel was appointed head chef in 2001, the Morley Hayes restaurants have won a host of awards and accolades, including the prestigious Restaurant of the Year at the Food Awards England, Restaurant of the Year at the Derby Food & Drink Awards and Most Family Friendly restaurant at the Derbyshire Life Food and Drink Awards. The Dovecote restaurant has also held two AA rosettes since 2012.

Nigel Stuart, head chef at Morley Hayes with Theresa Peltier, the High Sheriff of Derbyshire.

Nigel said: “I am honoured to have received this recognition from the High Sheriff of Derbyshire. It has been an amazing 30 years at Morley Hayes, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to play a role in the local community through my love of food.

“This award is a great personal achievement but also reflects the team spirit that exists at Morley Hayes.”

Andrew Allsop, managing director of Morley Hayes, added: “It’s wonderful to see Nigel recognised for his commitment to the continuous improvement of the cuisine served in our diverse range of restaurants over the last 30 years.

“His dedication to both his craft and the local community has been exceptional and this award is a testament to his outstanding service and the positive impact he has had at Morley Hayes.

Set in the stunning Derbyshire countryside overlooking parkland golf courses, Morley Hayes boasts a luxury four star, 32-bedroom hotel and a choice of three restaurants, including the award-winning two AA rosette Dovecote restaurant, Roosters and Spike Bar.

The Dovecote offers a fine dining experience, with à la carte dishes featuring the finest English and continental cuisine. Each dish is created using the freshest seasonal ingredients, sourced from local suppliers.

Roosters Bar is the perfect location to enjoy a quiet drink, traditional bar meals and a daily specials board. The Spike Bar is situated on the first floor of the Golf Pavilion, with panoramic views over the Manor Golf Course and the picturesque Derbyshire countryside, whilst the Tower Café is situated in the Driving Range and serves hot and cold, food and drink.