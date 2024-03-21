32 of the best places to take a friend who has never visited Derbyshire or the Peak District – recommended by locals for English Tourism Week

To celebrate English Tourism Week, we have asked our readers where they would take a friend who has never visited Derbyshire or the Peak District before.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 21st Mar 2024, 15:08 GMT

English Tourism Week is led by VisitEngland, celebrating the quality, value and variety of the English tourism industry.

Derbyshire and the Peak District offer something for everyone – from historic villages and scenic viewpoints to award-winning attractions.

We asked Derbyshire Times readers where they would take a friend of theirs who has never visited the area – and compiled a list of their responses.

READ THIS: First look inside new north Derbyshire apartments development in historic courtyard

The full list can be found below, and the places are not ranked in any order – is there anywhere you think we missed?

These places come highly recommended by Derbyshire residents.

1. Must-visit places

These places come highly recommended by Derbyshire residents. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick/RKH

Photo Sales
Dianne Whyman said: “Surprise View or Longshaw Estate.”

2. Longshaw Estate

Dianne Whyman said: “Surprise View or Longshaw Estate.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Tim Barnes said: “Winnats Pass.”

3. Winnats Pass

Tim Barnes said: “Winnats Pass.” Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Michelle Chaplain said: “Baslow Edge.”

4. Baslow Edge

Michelle Chaplain said: “Baslow Edge.” Photo: RKH

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictDerbyshire Times