Watch: First look inside new north Derbyshire apartments development in historic courtyard

So far right of the new apartments – comprising six one-bedroom and a pair of two-bedroom units – are complete and are situated in a courtyard at the rear of the now disused White Swan.

Developed by Castle Homes Chesterfield Ltd, the part-newbuild and part-refurb development has been underway for 18 months, with the first batch of finished homes already on the market.

Steve Botham, Castle Homes managing director, said in phase two of the build a further 18 flats were planned for the courtyard area.

While in phase three the White Swan itself would be transformed into new homes.

A 687 sq ft one-bedroom flat at Swan Way – with living/dining room and breakfast kitchen and bathroom – is currently on sale for £130,000.

The apartment is also listed to rent for £675 per month.

After a visit to the new complex MP Mark Fletcher described it as “making a real difference to the look and feel of the market place”.

He added: “It is great to see this investment and improvement in Bolsover town centre, providing more affordable homes in a fabulous location.”

Apartments come with entrance hallways, while kitchens have good quality range of base and wall units and range of built-in appliances, double bedroom and bathroom.

1 . Steve Botham, Castle Homes managing director Steve Botham, Castle Homes managing director, says 18 more flats are planned in phase to of the development Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Dane Bank House The 19th century Dane Bank House - at the entrance to the courtyard Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . First look Inside new north Derbyshire apartments development Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales