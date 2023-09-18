News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak

31 of the most breathtaking places to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including scenic walks, stunning waterfalls and remarkable attractions

If you’re heading to Derbyshire or the Peak District this weekend, these breathtaking attractions and beautiful walks need to be at the top of your list.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 18th Sep 2023, 11:27 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 11:28 BST

Derbyshire and the Peak District offer something for everyone – from impressive viewpoints and historic attractions to unique hidden gems dotted across the area.

READ THIS: 24 pubs serving up some of the best food across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

Whether you’re a tourist venturing into the Peak District for the very first time, or a Derbyshire resident looking to explore the county, these are 28 places that you need to visit.

These are some of the places you need to visit across Derbyshire and the Peaks.

1. Stunning Peak District spots

These are some of the places you need to visit across Derbyshire and the Peaks. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s.

2. Solomon’s Temple

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321

Photo Sales
It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout.

3. Kinder Downfall

It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout. Photo: © Dave Dunford - geograph.org.uk/p/50573

Photo Sales
Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass.

4. Speedwell Cavern

Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass. Photo: © Lewis Clarke - geograph.org.uk/p/5952026

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictChesterfieldGoogle