If you find yourself in Derbyshire over the next few weeks, these are just some of the places you should visit. TR: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Mike Lyne - geograph.org.uk/p/6444024, Brian Eyre, RKH, Tom HardwickIf you find yourself in Derbyshire over the next few weeks, these are just some of the places you should visit. TR: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Mike Lyne - geograph.org.uk/p/6444024, Brian Eyre, RKH, Tom Hardwick
28 of Derbyshire and the Peak District’s most breathtaking places to visit this summer – including stunning waterfalls, scenic walks and remarkable attractions

If you’re heading to Derbyshire or the Peak District over the summer, these breathtaking attractions and beautiful walks need to be at the top of your list.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Aug 2023, 12:17 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 12:18 BST

Derbyshire and the Peak District offer something for everyone – from impressive viewpoints and historic attractions to unique hidden gems dotted across the area.

Whether you’re a tourist venturing into the Peak District for the very first time, or a Derbyshire resident looking to explore the county, these are 28 places that you need to visit.

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s.

1. Solomon’s Temple

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321

It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout.

2. Kinder Downfall

It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout. Photo: © Dave Dunford - geograph.org.uk/p/50573

Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass.

3. Speedwell Cavern

Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass. Photo: © Lewis Clarke - geograph.org.uk/p/5952026

This waterfall along Blackden Brook is nestled in the High Peak, close to the A57 Snake Pass - and is well worth a visit.

4. Blackden Brook

This waterfall along Blackden Brook is nestled in the High Peak, close to the A57 Snake Pass - and is well worth a visit. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © steven ruffles - geograph.org.uk/p/4105532

