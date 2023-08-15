News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the best antique centres in the area.

14 of the best antique centres that are perfect for a summer day out in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

These are some of the most popular antique shops and centres across the county – according to Google reviews.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Aug 2023, 11:18 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 11:18 BST

If you’re planning a day out in Derbyshire over the summer holidays, these antique shops across Chesterfield, Bakewell, Belper and Matlock should be at the very top of your list.

These stores come highly recommended by other customers on Google – winning praise for their unique collections and great customer service.

All data was taken from Google and the shops are not ranked in any particular order.

This antiques centre has a 4.6/5 rating based on 272 Google reviews - and was described by one customer as an “awesome gem of a place.”

1. Olympia House Antiques Centre, Brimington Road, Chesterfield

This antiques centre has a 4.6/5 rating based on 272 Google reviews - and was described by one customer as an “awesome gem of a place.” Photo: Brian Eyre

This shop has a 4.7/5 rating based on 14 Google reviews, and was praised for its “reasonable prices - with some real bargains too.”

2. Quirky Antiques Collectables and Curios, Dale Road, Matlock

This shop has a 4.7/5 rating based on 14 Google reviews, and was praised for its “reasonable prices - with some real bargains too.” Photo: Google

This shop has a 4.3/5 rating based on 442 Google reviews - and was labelled as “the absolute best antique centre in the world” by one visitor.

3. Matlock Antiques and Collectables, Dale Road, Matlock

This shop has a 4.3/5 rating based on 442 Google reviews - and was labelled as “the absolute best antique centre in the world” by one visitor. Photo: Google

This shop has a 4.4/5 rating based on 245 Google reviews. One customer said: “Great place, friendly staff, amazing products.”

4. Derwentside Shopping Mill, Derwent Street, Belper

This shop has a 4.4/5 rating based on 245 Google reviews. One customer said: “Great place, friendly staff, amazing products.” Photo: Google

